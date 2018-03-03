Man Shoots Himself in Front of White House

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A man shot himself in front of the north fence of the White House just after noon on Saturday, according to the U.S. Secret Service. No security personnel had to fire their weapons in response, and there were no other reported injuries. The identity and condition of the man, who suffered a single gunshot wound, are not yet known.

Personnel at the White House sheltered in place after the shooting was reported. President Trump and his wife Melania were not at the White House at the time, having traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Friday. They are scheduled to return to Washington for the annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday night.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

BREAKING: Reports of shots fired at the @WhiteHouse. We'll get everything you need to know on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/j1vN9UBcp2 — Alex Witt (@AlexWitt) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The emergency response still unfolding outside the White House North Lawn. Cones and caution tape cordon off the area where the apparent shooting took place. pic.twitter.com/gWfh2Eboff — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 3, 2018

This is a developing news story and this post has been updated throughout.