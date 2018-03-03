Man Shoots Himself in Front of White House

A man shot himself in front of the north fence of the White House just after noon on Saturday, according to the U.S. Secret Service. No security personnel had to fire their weapons in response, and there were no other reported injuries. The identity and condition of the man, who suffered a single gunshot wound, are not yet known.
Personnel at the White House sheltered in place after the shooting was reported. President Trump and his wife Melania were not at the White House at the time, having traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Friday. They are scheduled to return to Washington for the annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday night.
This is a developing news story and this post has been updated throughout.