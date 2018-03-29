Michael Cohen’s Attorney May Be an Even Worse Lawyer Than He Is

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

From his assertion that marital rape is legal to his insistence that a $130,000 preelection payment to Stormy Daniels doesn’t violate campaign finance laws because he paid it himself (which might actually be a bigger campaign finance violation), President Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen has offered up ample evidence that he’s not the sharpest legal mind. That makes sense, as Cohen was hired years ago to be Trump’s ultraloyal “fixer,” not an expert in litigation involving the president.

However, that doesn’t explain why Cohen’s attorney and spokesperson, David Schwartz, is doing such a poor job defending his client in the media — unless he was hired to be Trump’s fixer’s fixer, not someone with a good grasp on the law.

Fresh off a TV appearance on Monday that devolved into Schwartz and Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti shouting “thug” at each other, Schwartz sat down with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday night to clear up some confusing statements Cohen has made about the payment to the porn star, who claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. In her civil suit against the president, Daniels asserts that she should be freed from the nondisclosure agreement because, among other things, Trump never signed the contract, making it invalid. Cohen has claimed that he was acting independently when he created an LLC and paid Daniels, though he used several Trump Organization addresses.

Cohen has been vague about Trump’s knowledge of the negotiations, which took place in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign. But Schwartz stated very clearly Cohen drew up the agreement without informing Trump, and that’s why his signature isn’t on the document.

“The president was not aware of the agreement. At least, Michael Cohen never told him about the agreement,” Schwartz said. “Michael Cohen left the option open. That’s why he left that signature line, the option open to go to him. He chose not to. He chose to bind the LLC, EC LLC and Stormy Daniels into the contract.”

Here is Michael Cohen's lawyer and spokesman saying categorically that Cohen negotiated agreement w/o ever telling his client DJT anything abt it and made him a party to the agreement w/o any intention of telling him abt it or having him sign it. @MichaelAvenatti @renato_mariotti pic.twitter.com/xqNLvcx1uX — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 29, 2018

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said this admission supports Daniels’s claim that the agreement is void, as it says in the document that only Trump, not Cohen’s LLC, can enter into an agreement with her.

Michael Cohen's attorney just claimed on @OutFrontCNN that Trump was not aware of the Stormy Daniels agreement or the payment, which means that there was no contract between Trump and Daniels, and Daniels can release the materials. Why would he admit this on national television? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 28, 2018

The contract only lists remedies available to DD (Trump), not to the LLC. https://t.co/ERspigoVcn — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 29, 2018

Under the terms of the agreement itself, only "DD" can enforce it. If Cohen's position is that Trump is not DD, then unless someone else comes forward as "DD," it is unenforceable and Stormy Daniels can release the materials. https://t.co/pIquaTzwX1 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 29, 2018

Other attorneys were similarly appalled.

Cohen's stupid plan could never work. But it's even stupider because Cohen wrote the stupid contract in a way that makes it crystal clear WHY it couldn't work, specifying that Trump waives his claims against Stormy "as material inducements to [her] to enter into this Agreement." pic.twitter.com/qdeihf3c2P — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 29, 2018

"Each Party acknowledges that [Stormy] is executing this Agreement in reliance" on *Trump* releasing certain claims he has against Stormy.



Michael Cohen can't offer that. EC LLC can't offer that either. Only Trump can.



So if Trump ain't in the agreement, THERE IS NO AGREEMENT. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 29, 2018

There are just so many problems with this that it feels a bit silly to single any one of them out. Like arguing that someone's imaginary friend can't be elected president because he's not 35 years old yet, and also a Canadian. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 29, 2018

If Cohen’s attorney speaking accurately, Cohen’s behavior will be taught in professional responsibility as fraud, suitable for bar sanction. 1/2 — Heidi Li Feldman (@HeidiLiFeldman) March 29, 2018

In addition to undermining the underlying breach of contract claim, he just admitted his client violated the ethical canons by entering into a settlement agreement without his client’s consent. Cohen is going to be disbarred if this is true. — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) March 29, 2018

But that’s not all. Later in the interview Schwartz suggested Cohen regularly set up these sorts of agreements without telling his client — which seems to back up reports that Trump’s attorneys “took care” of dozens of women during the campaign.

“Michael was the fixer. It could be anything. There were a ton of matters that took place that Michael fixed and Donald Trump wasn’t involved in every single matter,” Schwartz said. He then walked that back, saying he meant business problems in general, and suggesting that business leaders commonly have a fixer authorized to pay people off without their knowledge.

"Look, Michael was the fixer...there were a ton of matters that took place that Michael fixed...Donald Trump wasn't involved in every single matter" - David Schwartz, Michael Cohen's attorney and spokesman https://t.co/f42oa9GqzK pic.twitter.com/oZ0Kz9CHTs — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) March 28, 2018

Cohen’s lawyer’s lawyer has a lot of explaining to do.