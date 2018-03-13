New York Wins Three National Magazine Awards

The American Society of Magazine Editors handed out three awards to New York at Tuesday’s annual Ellie Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The magazine tied The New Yorker for most wins.

New York won its fourth Ellie for Columns and Commentary, for three Rebecca Traister columns on gender and power: “Why the Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations Didn’t Come Out Until Now”; “Your Reckoning. And Mine.”; and “This Moment Isn’t (Just) About Sex. It’s Really About Work.” Judges for the award noted that Traister’s “wise and provocative columns helped make sense of a cultural transformation.”

Traister was a finalist for the feature-writing award last year.

New York also won Best Website for the fourth time, with judges praising Nymag.com for its “voicy, comprehensive, and fun” daily coverage, and for being “one of the liveliest magazine experiences on the web.”

And for the seventh time, the magazine’s Strategist section — an “elegantly orchestrated, relentlessly clever celebration of New York City’s material world” — picked up a win in the Magazine Section category.

New York led all contenders this year with ten nominations. It has now won 40 National Magazine Awards since 2005, the most of any magazine.

The full list of winners can be seen here.