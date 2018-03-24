Scenes From the March for Our Lives Rallies Across America

More than 800 often student-led rallies against gun violence took place across the globe as part of the March for Our Lives on Saturday. At least 500,000 gathered for the main rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of thousands more took to the streets in many other cities in every state of the country, as well. Below are just some of the countless scenes captured by photographers or shared on social media throughout the day from those inspiring events.
Anchorage, Alaska
Atlanta, Georgia
Blacksburg, Virginia
Boston, Massachusetts
Charleston, South Carolina
Chicago, Illinois
Cleveland, Ohio
Concord, New Hampshire
Dallas, Texas
Denver, Colorado
Detroit, Michigan
El Paso, Texas
Hartford, Connecticut
Helena, Montana
Indiana
Kansas City, Missouri
Little Rock, Arkansas
Louisville, Kentucky
Los Angeles, California
Miami, Florida
Nashville, Tennessee
New York City
Omaha, Nebraska
Orlando, Florida
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phoenix, Arizona
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Portland, Maine
Reno, Nevada
Salt Lake City, Utah
San Diego, California
San Francisco & Oakland, California
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Seattle, Washington
South Dakota
Tampa, Florida
Washington, DC
Wheeling, West Virginia
This post has been updated to include additional cities.