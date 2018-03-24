Scenes From the March for Our Lives Rallies Across America

In Washington DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

More than 800 often student-led rallies against gun violence took place across the globe as part of the March for Our Lives on Saturday. At least 500,000 gathered for the main rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of thousands more took to the streets in many other cities in every state of the country, as well. Below are just some of the countless scenes captured by photographers or shared on social media throughout the day from those inspiring events.

Anchorage, Alaska

Atlanta, Georgia

Blacksburg, Virginia

Boston, Massachusetts

Charleston, South Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Cleveland, Ohio

Concord, New Hampshire

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Detroit, Michigan

El Paso, Texas

Hartford, Connecticut

Helena, Montana

Indiana

Kansas City, Missouri

Little Rock, Arkansas

Louisville, Kentucky

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

New York City

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Omaha, Nebraska

Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Portland, Maine

Reno, Nevada

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Diego, California

San Francisco & Oakland, California

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Seattle, Washington

South Dakota

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Tampa, Florida

Washington, DC

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Wheeling, West Virginia

This post has been updated to include additional cities.

