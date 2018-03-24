Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

5:59 p.m.

Stormy Daniels Is Beating Donald Trump at His Own Game

With her legal and public-relations moves, she has managed to outmaneuver the president at every turn.

5:01 p.m.

Politicians React to March for Our Lives

Many Democrats joined the protests, while President Trump said nothing.

4:50 p.m.

Scenes From the March for Our Lives Rallies Across America

A gallery of images and videos from Saturday’s big protests against gun violence from every corner of the country.

1:40 p.m.

Paul McCartney Invokes John Lennon at March for Our Lives

‘One of my best friends was killed by gun violence …’

12:31 p.m.

Justice Department to Create New Rule Banning Bump Stocks

The Trump administration is going to try to ban the devices without Congress, but may ultimately lose in court.

11:08 a.m.

Trump Administration Announces Restrictive Trans Military Policy

There’s a good chance this won’t fly in court.

9:00 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Stormy Daniels Before 60 Minutes

For example, her stage name honors both Mötley Crüe and Jack Daniel’s.

8:00 a.m.

Trade War Fears Freak Out Markets, Which Should Freak Out Trump

The stock market has been Trump’s best friend. That isn’t necessarily going to be the case going forward.

Yesterday at 7:55 p.m.

Gov. Walker Wants to Change the Law So the GOP Can Avoid a Special Election Loss

Has a judge interpreted the law to compel Scott Walker to hold elections he’s afraid his party will lose? Okay, he’ll change the law.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

Report: Roy Moore Supporters Wanted Accuser’s Lawyer to Disavow Her

A sordid tale of dirty tricks and Breitbart.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

The Remarkable, Maddening Career of Zell Miller

A remembrance of my former boss, a man who zig-zagged through political history.

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

Ben Carson Might Be Next on Trump’s Chopping Block

The president is reportedly considering parting ways with his Housing Secretary, and multiple other high-ranking administration officials.

Yesterday at 12:49 p.m.

The 8 Zaniest Things About Trump’s Flipping and Flopping on the Omnibus

Whether or not Trump is just pitching a fit, or blowing up months of negotiations, it’s all very … wacky.

Yesterday at 12:11 p.m.

John Kelly Probably Shouldn’t Buy Any Green Bananas

Trump apparently doesn’t want to have any chief of staff at all.

Yesterday at 11:17 a.m.

Team Bolton: John Never Promised Trump He ‘Wouldn’t Start Any Wars’

In fact, a new report suggests the national security adviser promised the very opposite.

Yesterday at 11:15 a.m.

Gunman, 3 Others Killed in French ‘Terrorist Attack’

After shouting his allegiance to ISIS, the attacker began shooting.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

Remembering New York’s Great Illustrator Robert Grossman

A celebration of one of our early contributors.

Yesterday at 9:44 a.m.

America Takes the Next Step Toward Tyranny

Trump’s staff purge is the start of a dark and dangerous new phase in which no constraints on his whims will be tolerated.

Yesterday at 9:41 a.m.

Trump Threatens to Veto Spending Bill Over DACA, Border Wall

The White House promised lawmakers that Trump would sign the bill. Now he’s not so sure.

Yesterday at 9:24 a.m.

Trump Hired Bolton to Make Foreign Policy Exciting Again

A president tires of lectures and craves the simple moralistic drama of Fox News.