Shooting Injures three at Maryland High School

Authorities said there had been a shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, in the exurbs southeast of Washington, DC.

St. Mary County Sheriff Tim Cameron said that three people had been injured, including the shooter, who has not been identified. According to Cameron, the shooter fired at a female student, hitting her and and another student. An armed resource officer then exchanged fire with the shooter.

The shooter and the female student are reportedly in critical condition, while the third victim is stable.

ATF and FBI officials responded to the incident, which was reported to the sheriff’s office just before 8am.

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in his math classroom, waiting for police officers to escort students out of the school.

“I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school,” he said.

Just six days ago, students at the high school had joined a nationwide high-school walkout in the wake of February’s deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Students @GMHS_SMCPS Great Mills High School joined tens of thousands of students nationwide for the #NationalSchoolWalkout to protest gun violence. @thebaynetcom will have the full story. pic.twitter.com/1TsG0T1EnO — Joy Shrum (@JoyShrumTBN) March 14, 2018

Elected officials were quick to react:

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

I’m closely monitoring reports of an incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers. Please follow instruction from local law enforcement responding on the scene. https://t.co/1zsRh8W7n8 — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) March 20, 2018

This is a developing story.