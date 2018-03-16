Stormy Daniels’s Lawyer: My Client Has Been ‘Physically Threatened’

JUST IN: Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti tells @Morning_Joe that his client has been "physically threatened."



A lawyer for Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she was paid $130,000 to stay quiet about an affair with Donald Trump, said on Morning Joe Friday that his client has been “physically threatened” as a part of the effort to cover up her relationship with Trump. It was the second major revelation Friday morning by Michael Avenatti, who previously told CNN that six other women have approached him with stories about Trump similar to his client’s.

During the Morning Joe interview, which Avenatti used to tease Daniels’s March 25 interview on 60 Minutes, he said, “There’s the act and there’s the coverup and the American people are going to learn about both in the interview and beyond.”

“Was she threatened in any way?” host Mika Brzezinski asked. “Yes,” Avenatti said.

“Was she threatened physical harm?” Brzezinski asked. “Yes,” Avenatti said. He wouldn’t say any more.