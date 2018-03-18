Trump Attacks Mueller Personally on Twitter

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is no longer shy about about condemning Special Counsel Robert Mueller by name.

On Saturday night and Sunday morning, he sent two apoplectic tweets, slamming Mueller and his investigation, and labeling his team as “hardened Democrats,” before being spirited away to a golf course by aides.

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

While it’s true that some investigators working for Mueller have donated to Democrats, Mueller himself is a Republican, as are former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, both of whom the president also went after on Sunday:

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Throughout most of Saturday, Trump had reserved his ire for McCabe, who was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Friday night, much to the president’s glee.

But in the evening, Trump invoked Mueller by name on Twitter for the first time. This is one arena in which he has historically shown a modicum of restraint; Trump’s lawyers have likely counseled him not to attack the special counsel personally for fear of harming his standing in the investigation.

On Saturday, though, Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd told the Daily Beast that Mueller should end his investigation, and claimed he was speaking for the president before backtracking (rather unconvincingly) on that assertion.

The New York Times revealed one possible reason for Trump’s especially intense wrath of late: the special counsel’s office has sent over a list of questions to the White House to set up a possible interview with the president. Last week, Mueller also subpoenaed documents relating to the Trump Foundation, crossing a “red line” the president had set dictating that Mueller not delve into Trump and his family’s personal finances.

The investigation, in other words, appears to be drawing ever closer to the president and he’s responding the only way he knows how: by preparing to take out his enemy, no matter the consequences.