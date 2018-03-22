Trump: ‘Crazy’ Biden Would Go Down ‘Fast’ and ‘Crying’ in a Fight

President Trump is often criticized for the time it takes him to publicly respond to tragedies around the world. But as he proved once against Thursday, he never lets a personal slight go unanswered for long.

On Tuesday, former Vice-President Joe Biden told a crowd of college students that if he were younger, he would “beat the hell” out of President Trump for the way he treats women. Thursday morning Trump responded, calling Biden “crazy” and both “mentally and physically” weak. The 71-year-old president then implied that he’d make the 75-year-old Biden cry if they had a fistfight.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

The previous “threat” Trump is referring to came during the 2016 election. Biden, who was on the trail for Hillary Clinton, told a crowd that Trump’s comments on the infamous Access Hollywood tape made him want to fight Trump “behind the gym.”