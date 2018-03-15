Trump, May, Merkel, and Macron Condemn Russia Over Spy Poisoning

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The leaders of France, Germany, the U.K., and U.S released a joint statement Thursday condemning Russia for its role in the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal on British soil.

The letter opens with Theresa May, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Angela Merkel saying they “abhor” the attack that has left the 66-year-old Skripal and his daughter Yulia hospitalized. It calls the attack “an assault on U.K. sovereignty” and “a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law.”

NEW: A joint statement, pointing finger at Russia for Salisbury poisoning, from @theresa_may, @EmmanuelMacron, Angela Merkel and @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/VCSwkKqr3G — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) March 15, 2018

The statement comes just a day after Britain made its first move to respond to the attack, expelling 23 Russian diplomats and canceling planned diplomatic talks with the Kremlin. Russia has vowed to retaliate for expulsion of the diplomats using what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called “the option that best reflects Russian interests.”