Trump Threatens to Veto Spending Bill Over DACA, Border Wall

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump on Friday threatened to veto a $1.3 trillion bill to fund the government because it doesn’t address the future of DACA recipients and fund his prized border wall.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Passed just after midnight by the Senate, the bill must be signed into law by midnight tonight to avert another government shutdown. And despite the White House’s promises to lawmakers, it looks as if that may not happen now. If Trump vetoes the bill, lawmakers, many of whom have already left the capital, will have to make a mad scramble back.