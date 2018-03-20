Finding a quiet, well-stocked, and comfortable space to work in a city like New York isn’t easy. Working from home can be distracting, especially for procrastinators: That pile of dishes is practically staring you down, and you’re all too aware of your DVR’s offerings. And, securing a table at your local coffee shop can be difficult during the work day – snagging a spot close to an outlet is practically unheard of.
WeWork has all you’ll need in a workspace and more – cozy office spaces with tons of natural light, a never-ending supply of coffee, fun community programming, even beer on tap. That’s not to mention the built-in community of inspiring makers, dreamers, and doers. Luckily, you can win a three-month membership to the Brooklyn or Manhattan WeWork location of your choice. Enter below, and earn a second entry for sharing on your personal Twitter handle. While you’re at it, follow @WeWorkNY for a third entry, and to stay up to date on new locations, member stories, productivity tips, and more.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of Daily Intelligencer did not play a role in its creation.