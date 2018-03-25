What We Learned From the Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes Interview

Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Anderson Cooper’s long-awaited interview with Stormy Daniels aired Sunday on 60 Minutes. Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) offered a few new details about her alleged affair with the president in 2006, and revealed for the first time that shortly after she told her story to In Touch magazine in 2011, an unknown man approached her in Las Vegas and made what she interpreted as a physical threat, looking at her infant daughter and saying, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Here are the biggest revelations, per 60 Minutes’ transcript:

Daniels Suggested Spanking Trump

Stormy Daniels: … He’s like– “Have you seen my new magazine Anderson Cooper: He was showing you his own picture on the cover of a magazine. Stormy Daniels: Right, right. And so I was like, “Does this– does this normally work for you?” And he looked very taken– taken back, like, he didn’t really understand what I was saying. Like, I was– does, just, you know, talking about yourself normally work?” And I was like, “Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it.” (LAUGH) And I’ll never forget the look on his face. He was like– Anderson Cooper: What– what was his look? Stormy Daniels: Just, I don’t think anyone’s ever spoken to him like that, especially, you know, a young woman who looked like me. And I said, you know, “Give me that,” and I just remember him going, “You wouldn’t.” “Hand it over.” And– so he did, and I was like, turn around, drop ‘em.” Anderson Cooper: You– you told Donald Trump to turn around and take off his pants. Stormy Daniels: Yes. Anderson Cooper: And did he? Stormy Daniels: Yes. So he turned around and pulled his pants down a little – you know had underwear on and stuff and I just gave him a couple swats. Anderson Cooper: This was done in a joking manner.

Spanking Trump Was a Great Icebreaker

Stormy Daniels: Yes. and– from that moment on, he was a completely different person. Anderson Cooper: How so? Stormy Daniels: He quit talking about himself and he asked me things and I asked him things and it just became like more appropriate. Anderson Cooper: It became more comfortable. Stormy Daniels: Yeah. He was like, “Wow, you– you are special. You remind me of my daughter.” You know– he was like, “You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.”

Trump Brushed Off a Question About Melania

Anderson Cooper: Melania Trump had recently given birth to– to a son, just a few months before. Did that– did he mention his wife or child at all in this? Stormy Daniels: I asked. And he brushed it aside, said, “Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We don’t even we have separate rooms and stuff.”

Daniels Didn’t Really Want to Sleep With Trump – But Considers Their Encounter Consensual

Anderson Cooper: You were 27, he was 60. Were you physically attracted to him? Stormy Daniels: No. Anderson Cooper: Not at all? Stormy Daniels: No. Anderson Cooper: Did you want to have sex with him? Stormy Daniels: No. But I didn’t– I didn’t say no. I’m not a victim, I’m not– Anderson Cooper: It was entirely consensual. Stormy Daniels: Oh, yes, yes.

They Did Not Use a Condom

Anderson Cooper: You work in an industry where condom use is– is an issue. Did– did he use a condom? Stormy Daniels: No. Anderson Cooper: Did you ask him to? Stormy Daniels: No. I honestly didn’t say anything.

Trump Said He Wanted to Discuss Discuss Putting Daniels on “Celebrity Apprentice,” But Instead They Watch Shark Week

Stormy Daniels: I remember arriving, and he was watching Shark Week. He made me sit and watch an entire documentary about shark attacks. Anderson Cooper: It wasn’t at that point a business meeting, it was just watching Shark Week. Stormy Daniels: Yeah. Anderson Cooper: Did you have sex with him again? Stormy Daniels: No. Anderson Cooper: Did he want to? Stormy Daniels: Yes. Anderson Cooper: How do you know he wanted to? Stormy Daniels: Because he came and sat next to me and, you know, touched my hair, and put his hand on my leg, and r– referenced back to how great it was the last time. Anderson Cooper: How did you get out of it? Stormy Daniels: Well, I’d been there for, like, four hours. And so I then was like, “Well, before, you know, can we talk about what’s the development?” And he was like, “I’m almost there. I’ll have an answer for you next week.” And I was like, “Okay, cool. Well– I guess call me next week.” And I just took my purse and left.

Daniels Says She Was Threatened After Telling Her Story to “In Touch”

Stormy Daniels: I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. T– taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.” And then he was gone. Anderson Cooper: You took it as a direct threat? Stormy Daniels: Absolutely. Stormy Daniels: I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna– drop her.

Daniels Says She Accepted Trump’s Hush Money Offer, Which Was Low, Because She Was Scared

Anderson Cooper: Was it hush money to stay silent? Stormy Daniels: Yes. The story was coming out again. I was concerned for my family and their safety. Anderson Cooper: I think some people watching this are going to doubt that you entered into this negotiation– because you feared for your safety. They’re gonna think y– that you saw an opportunity. Stormy Daniels: I think the fact that I didn’t even negotiate, I just quickly said yes to this v– very, you know, strict contract. And what most people will agree with me extremely low number. It’s all the proof I need. Anderson Cooper: you feel like if you had wanted to go public, you could have gotten paid a lot of money to go public– Stormy Daniels: Without a doubt. I know for a fact. I believe, without a shadow of a doubt, in my heart, and some people argue that I don’t have one of those, but whatever, that I was doing the right thing. I turned down a large payday multiple times because one, I didn’t wanna kiss and tell and be labeled all the things that I’m being labeled now. I didn’t wanna take away from the legitimate and legal, I’d like to point out, career that I’ve worked very hard to establish. And most importantly, I did not want my family and my child exposed to all the things that she’s being exposed to right now. because everything that I was afraid of coming out has come out anyway, and guess what? I don’t have a million dollars. (LAUGH) You didn’t even buy me breakfast.

When the Story Broke This Year, Daniels Thought She “Had No Choice” But to Deny It

Anderson Cooper: So you signed and released– a statement that said I am not denying this affair because I was paid in hush money I’m denying it because it never happened. That’s a lie? Stormy Daniels: Yes. Anderson Cooper: If it was untruthful, why did you sign it? Stormy Daniels: Because they made it sound like I had no choice. Anderson Cooper: I mean, no one was putting a gun to your head? Stormy Daniels: Not physical violence, no. Anderson Cooper: you thought that there would be some sort of legal repercussion if you didn’t sign it? Stormy Daniels: Correct. As a matter of fact, the exact sentence used was, “They can make your life hell in many different ways.” Anderson Cooper: They being… Stormy Daniels: I’m not exactly sure who they were. I believe it to be Michael Cohen.

Daniels and Her Attorney, Michael Avenatti, Won’t Say Whether She Has Texts and Photos From Trump

Anderson Cooper: Did you do that? Stormy Daniels: I can’t answer that right now. Anderson Cooper: You don’t want to say one way or the other if you have text messages or other items? Stormy Daniels: My attorney has recommended that I don’t discuss those things. Anderson Cooper: You seem to be saying that she has some sort of text message, or video, or– or photographs. Or you could just be bluffing. Michael Avenatti: You should ask some of the other people in my career when they’ve bet on me bluffing.