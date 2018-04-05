5 Injured in Trump Tower Fire

At least five people have been injured in a fast-moving fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan early Saturday evening. One civilian was seriously hurt, and at least four firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

The four-alarm fire has apparently been contained to just the 50th floor, but is not yet under control. The entire building was evacuated. Flames could be seen emerging from several windows on one side of the building:

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Fire at Trump Tower is contained but not under control, say FDNY sources. pic.twitter.com/wh4751cVj1 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 7, 2018

At least 126 firefighters across 36 units responded to the blaze, which grew from a two-alarm fire that was first reported at 5:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The fire is unlikely to have had any impact on the president’s apartment, which occupies the building’s top floors. Trump himself quickly and apparently incorrectly tweeted that the fire was out, while also taking the opportunity to praise the building that bears his name:

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

This is a breaking news story and this post has been repeatedly updated to reflect new information.