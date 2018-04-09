9 Dead After Van Plows Into Pedestrians in Toronto

A van struck several pedestrians in two locations in Toronto on Monday, leaving nine people dead and 16 injured. Authorities have not singled out a motive, but the incident follows the pattern of several terrorist attacks in the last few years.
After hitting one person on a busy street, the driver jumped the curb at Mel Lastman Square, north of downtown, and plowed through a crowd of people around 1:30 p.m., leaving a trail of destruction almost a mile long. He then fled the scene and was later arrested after a confrontation with police. His identity has not yet been released.
In a video of his arrest posted by a bystander, he points what looks like a gun at police and pleads with them to “Kill me” and “Shoot me in the head.”
Witnesses described a scene of carnage and devastation.
“One by one, one by one,” one witness told the New York Times. “Holy God, I’ve never seen such a sight before. I feel sick.”
“I saw one old man go flying in the air,” another witness told the Toronto Star. “People were screaming, ‘Oh my god.’ ”
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences on Twitter.
Murder by vehicle is an act closely associated with ISIS. Since the group’s leader exhorted followers to run down pedestrians in their native countries several years ago, such attacks have taken place around the world, including in France, the United Kingdom, and New York City.