9 Dead After Van Plows Into Pedestrians in Toronto

Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A van struck several pedestrians in two locations in Toronto on Monday, leaving nine people dead and 16 injured. Authorities have not singled out a motive, but the incident follows the pattern of several terrorist attacks in the last few years.

After hitting one person on a busy street, the driver jumped the curb at Mel Lastman Square, north of downtown, and plowed through a crowd of people around 1:30 p.m., leaving a trail of destruction almost a mile long. He then fled the scene and was later arrested after a confrontation with police. His identity has not yet been released.

In a video of his arrest posted by a bystander, he points what looks like a gun at police and pleads with them to “Kill me” and “Shoot me in the head.”

After multiple pedestrians plowed down on Toronto sidewalk, driver gets out holding what appears to be a gun. Police arrest him. No shots fired. pic.twitter.com/xWHeylS1d8 — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) April 23, 2018

Witnesses described a scene of carnage and devastation.

“One by one, one by one,” one witness told the New York Times. “Holy God, I’ve never seen such a sight before. I feel sick.”

Bodies are now being covered (in orange) pic.twitter.com/EZRIqunKak — Noah Suh (@Noahsnotebook) April 23, 2018

“I saw one old man go flying in the air,” another witness told the Toronto Star. “People were screaming, ‘Oh my god.’ ”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

Murder by vehicle is an act closely associated with ISIS. Since the group’s leader exhorted followers to run down pedestrians in their native countries several years ago, such attacks have taken place around the world, including in France, the United Kingdom, and New York City.