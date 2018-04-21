Key Trump Policy Adviser ‘Not a Policy Guy,’ Which Seems Like a Major Drawback

Photo: Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Politico has some reporting on the organizational difficulties facing the Trump White House. Deep in the story, a former administration official explains that “Chris Liddell is not a policy guy,” and that he is also “not really a Washington guy.” There are some jobs where these limitations could be overcome easily – Starbucks Barista, circus clown, corporate executive (Lidell’s former job), or working in a location far away from Washington, like New Zealand (Lidell’s home country.)

Unfortunately, Lidell now works in Washington, and his current position is Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. That is a job where you really want somebody who’s comfortable working in Washington and who wouldn’t be described by a former colleague as “not a policy guy.”