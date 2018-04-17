Republican Congressman Denies Trump Has Ever Lied a Single Time

Ohio U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, was asked by Anderson Cooper if President Trump lies frequently, as James Comey has attested, and as every credible fact-checking organization has proven beyond a doubt. Jordan changed the subject and attacked Comey as a liar.

But then Cooper did something interesting: He just kept asking Jordan the question. And Jordan kept trying to change the subject — to Andrew McCabe being a liar, to the question of whether he recalls Trump lying personally to Jim Jordan, to whether the country elected Trump president, to the Washington Post, to whether Anderson Cooper has ever lied.

But Cooper forced Jordan to answer, and Jordan replied that he could not think of even a single untruth that has ever crossed the lips of Donald Trump. “I don’t know of it, nothing comes to mind …” he said. “I don’t know that he’s said something wrong that he needs to apologize for.”

Anderson Cooper: "Have you ever heard the President lie?"



Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan: “I have not.”



Anderson Cooper: "Really?..."#KeepingThemHonesthttps://t.co/68BanvVlB3 pic.twitter.com/1wjswJAn1r — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 17, 2018

Donald Trump has never lied. Ever! At least as far as Jordan knows. He’s the new George Washington.