Michael Cohen Has Also Been Representing… Sean Hannity!

During a court hearing on Monday, Michael Cohen’s lawyers attempted to keep secret the identity of a third client represented by President Trump’s fixer. But Judge Kimba Wood ruled that the identity of the client must be revealed to the public.

Now we know why the lawyers tried so hard.

Cohen’s mystery third client is Sean Hannity, Trump’s #1 Fox News cheerleader, who has advanced the idea that the raids on Cohen’s home and office last week are part of a deep-state conspiracy to bring the president down.

This was Sean Hannity last week. That's the show where Newt Gingrich likened the FBI raid on Cohen and Manafort to the Nazi Gestapo. https://t.co/e1Y3Cn4xiV — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) April 16, 2018

Hannity has been on this conspiratorial trip since President Trump took office, but now we know he had an extra, very personal stake in the latest phase of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. And while Hannity is not known for avoiding conflict of interest or ethical journalism in general, his failure to disclose a blatant conflict of interest may be a new nadir, even for him.

And that’s before even getting to what, exactly, Cohen was doing for Hannity. Was he arranging secretive payouts to women, as he did with his other two clients, Trump and Elliott Broidy, the now-former Deputy National Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee? Or was it something even shadier?

Hannity’s response thus far:

Sean Hannity’s response to being named Michael Cohen’s third client: "We have been friends a long time. I have sought legal advice from Michael." — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 16, 2018

That’s probably not going to clear things up.