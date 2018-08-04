Missiles Strike Syrian Air Base, U.S. Denies Involvement

Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

Syria’s state run-news agency said the T-4 military airbase in Homs province was hit by “several missiles,” early Monday morning local time. The report initially said this was “likely to be an American aggression,” but the reference to the U.S. was dropped after the Pentagon denied involvement.

“At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria. However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said Syrian forces shot down eight missiles, and the attack resulted in an unspecified number of casualties.

Hours earlier, President Trump tweeted that “Animal Assad” would have a “big price to pay” following an apparent chemical weapon attack by Syrian government forces on a rebel-held area near Damascus on Saturday night. The attack left at least 42 people dead, including women and children, and more than 500 injured.

Trump discussed the situation in Syria with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Sunday, and they agreed to “coordinate a strong, joint response,” according to the White House.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.