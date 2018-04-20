North Korea Announces Indefinite Suspension of Nuclear Program

North Korea said on Friday that it would immediately and indefinitely suspend its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile programs and close a nuclear test site where prior tests have been conducted, according to state-run media.
The dramatic announcement comes weeks before a planned meeting between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. It was revealed this week that CIA Director Mike Pompeo had personally met with Kim Jong-un over Easter weekend, in the highest-level engagement between the two countries since 2000, to pave the way for the summit.
Trump has insisted that North Korea de-nuclearize altogether. Though many observers have doubted its incentives to do so, Friday’s announcement may be a step in that general direction.
But there’s a big difference between suspending testing and actually getting rid of weapons.
In any case, the policy shift and general outlook on the Korean Peninsula marks a dramatic change in course from just a few months ago. In August, in the aftermath of a North Korean nuclear test, President Trump threatened to destroy the country with “fire and fury” if it further provoked the United States. Trump and Kim then engaged in a war of words for months.