North Korea Announces Indefinite Suspension of Nuclear Program

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

North Korea said on Friday that it would immediately and indefinitely suspend its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile programs and close a nuclear test site where prior tests have been conducted, according to state-run media.

The dramatic announcement comes weeks before a planned meeting between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. It was revealed this week that CIA Director Mike Pompeo had personally met with Kim Jong-un over Easter weekend, in the highest-level engagement between the two countries since 2000, to pave the way for the summit.

Trump has insisted that North Korea de-nuclearize altogether. Though many observers have doubted its incentives to do so, Friday’s announcement may be a step in that general direction.

BREAKING: Kim Jong Un says “our decision to SUSPEND NUCLEAR TESTS is part of the world’s important steps for nuclear disarmament and our republic will join global efforts to COMPLETELY suspend nuclear tests.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 20, 2018

But there’s a big difference between suspending testing and actually getting rid of weapons.

In any case, the policy shift and general outlook on the Korean Peninsula marks a dramatic change in course from just a few months ago. In August, in the aftermath of a North Korean nuclear test, President Trump threatened to destroy the country with “fire and fury” if it further provoked the United States. Trump and Kim then engaged in a war of words for months.