Stirring Photo From Barbara Bush’s Funeral Unites America for Five Minutes

Barbara Bush’s funeral on Saturday drew a crowd of political bigwigs and dignitaries, including four former presidents (two Bushes, one Clinton, one Obama) one almost-president (the other Clinton), and many other VIPs.

The boldest of the boldfaced names posed together for a photo that fleetingly reminded Americans that even fierce political adversaries and their spouses — including a representative from the current administration — can join together and smile once in a while.

I’ve enjoyed the privilege of covering each person in this extraordinary photo. A moment of warmth, civility and respect brought them together. Photo by my friend @PaulMorsePhoto for the Office of George H. W. Bush pic.twitter.com/aVZwrOHQzp — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 22, 2018

It must be said, though, that the warm and fuzzy feelings engendered by the picture were thrown into particularly sharp focus because of the president who wasn’t in it. And we don’t mean Jimmy Carter.