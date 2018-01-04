President Trump Apparently Doesn’t Know What DACA Is

Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Just after wishing everyone a happy Easter on Sunday morning, President Trump sent three tweets that were decidedly not in the Christian spirit.

In a span of 35 minutes, he threatened to blow up NAFTA and walk away from a (non-existent) deal on DACA, while revealing his profound lack of knowledge about the policy, which his own administration is attempting to end.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Even before President Trump attempted to terminate DACA last year — multiple judges have blocked his move from taking effect, which has lessened the urgency to find a legislative solution — the program only applied to immigrants who had entered the country by 2007, so his contention that current immigrants are attempting to take advantage of the program makes no sense.

The New York Times reports that Trump’s tweets were inspired by a Fox and Friends segment in which Tomi Lahren and the gang discussed a group of Central American immigrants, mostly from Honduras, who are making their way through Mexico to the U.S. border in the slim hope of being granted political asylum.

Before an Easter service in Palm Beach, Trump was questioned by a reporter about his tweets, and he wasn’t any more eloquent in person. He repeated his easily disprovable claim that “a lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA.” He also blamed Democrats for dropping the ball on a DACA deal. In reality, they have offered Trump several deals to end crisis he created, all of which he has turned down.

Happy Easter indeed.