10:41 a.m.

Black Loiterers, White Lingerers, and Starbucks Coffee

An incident at Starbucks illustrates how norms are racially coded and why the concept of “unconscious bias” is sometimes misleading.

9:24 a.m.

Mitt Romney Taunts Opposing NBA Player As Only Mitt Romney Can Do

Spike Lee, eat your heart out.

8:51 a.m.

George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Blood Infection

His hospitalization came one day after his wife Barbara’s funeral.

6:12 a.m.

Why the GOP Is Worried About an Arizona Special Election Dems Probably Won’t Win

Tuesday’s special election for the seat formerly held by Trent Franks can help calm Republicans’ midterm fears — or send them into a panic.

5:03 a.m.

Time Inc. Saw a Hopeful Future With Meredith. Now They’re Seeking a New Savior.

Even as Meredith basks in the celebrity glow of its first Time 100 Gala on Tuesday, the company will be courting buyers for Time and other titles.

3:25 a.m.

Democratic Control of New York State May Be Just One Special Election Away

A race in Westchester on Tuesday could finally flip control of the state Senate — if a rogue Democrat doesn’t block the blue trifecta.

12:06 a.m.

Trump Didn’t Vet VA Pick, and Now Misconduct Claims May Derail His Confirmation

Ronny Jackson’s confirmation hearing has been postponed amid allegations said to include excessive drinking on the job and improperly dispensing meds.

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

Rand Paul Will Vote to Confirm Pompeo (and His Own Fraudulence)

The senator has decided to pretend that Trump’s hawkish pick for secretary of State is a secret libertarian isolationist.

Yesterday at 5:32 p.m.

9 Dead After Van Plows Into Pedestrians in Toronto

At least 16 people were injured. The driver is in custody.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

Trump Told Comey He Wasn’t in Moscow Long Enough to Make a Pee Tape. He Lied.

Another piece of evidence for the Peelievers.

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Canal Street Is Going to Become an Arts District

The knockoff haven will soon welcome VR museums and digital artwork displays.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Cuomo Proposes Plastic-Bag Ban, Definitely Not Because of Cynthia Nixon

He just felt like it was time, okay?

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Trump Administration Eases Sanctions on Russian Metal Giant

The sanctions against Rusal posed a significant threat to the Russian economy. It now looks like they will never be fully implemented.

Yesterday at 11:36 a.m.

Senate Panel Poised to Reject Pompeo for Secretary of State

But the CIA director is likely to get the promotion, anyway.

Yesterday at 10:50 a.m.

South Korea Stops Blaring K-pop at North Korean Border

Bad news for North Koreans who enjoy BtoB and live near the DMZ.

Yesterday at 5:54 a.m.

Semi-Naked Man Opens Fire at Tennessee Waffle House, Killing 4

At least four others were injured. The gunman remains at large.

Yesterday at 4:38 a.m.

Why Should Hannity Have to Disclose His HUD-Backed Real Estate Empire?

Do viewers have a right to know he benefitted from a HUD program and guest Ben Carson is now in a position to help him financially? Nah.

Yesterday at 12:42 a.m.

Romney Loses Utah GOP Convention, Derailing Senate Coronation

He’s still expected to win in the fall, but now he’ll have to suffer the indignity of a primary battle.

4/22/2018 at 9:05 p.m.

Bernie Sanders Is Quietly Building a Digital Media Empire

His live videos now regularly draw more viewers than CNN. So is this a 2020 strategy? It sure could be.

4/22/2018 at 9:00 p.m.

Female Democratic Presidential Candidates Need to Avoid the Victim Trap

What helps you win attention from activists might not help you win the presidency.