Semi-Naked Man Opens Fire At Tennessee Waffle House, Killing Four

Photo: Jim Stratford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A gunman wearing only a jacket opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville early Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring at least eight more.

Police have identified 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois as a suspect. The vehicle the assailant arrived in is registered to Reinking, though the suspect fled the scene on foot, shedding his jacket in the process, and later putting on pants.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Reinking had “previous interactions” with law enforcement, police spokesman Don Aaron told the Tennessean.

“Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open. If you see this individual – if you see a nude guy walking around this morning – call the police department immediately,” Metro Nashville police spokesman Aaron told CNN.

Police said that the the man sat in his truck for several minutes before opening fire in the Waffle House parking lot, injuring two people, then entering the 24-hour establishment in Antioch, Tennessee with an “assault-type rifle” and shooting. His rampage ended when a patron wrested away his gun from him.

That man, 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., rushed the shooter and managed to toss the suspect’s rifle over a counter.

“When he came in, I distinctively remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill,” Shaw Jr. said. “I had a chance to stop him and thankfully I stopped him.”