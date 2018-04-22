Semi-Naked Man Opens Fire At Tennessee Waffle House, Killing Four

Photo: Jim Stratford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A gunman wearing only a jacket walked into a Waffle House restaurant near Nasvhville and opened fire in the early morning hours of Sunday, killing four people and injuring another four.

Police have identified 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois as a suspect. The vehicle the assailant arrived in is registered to Reinking, though the suspect fled the scene on foot, shedding his jacket in the process, and later putting on pants.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

“Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open. If you see this individual – if you see a nude guy walking around this morning – call the police department immediately,” Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told CNN.

Police said that the the man sat in his truck for several minutes before entering the 24-hour establishment in Antioch, Tennessee with an “assault-type rifle” and opening fire. His rampage ended when a patron wrested away his gun from him.

“He saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped. So he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter. At that point, the gunman then fled,” Aaron said.

Waffle House reacted to the incident on Twitter: