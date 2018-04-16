The New York City Subway Was a Rain-Soaked Nightmare This Morning

New York City is the greatest city in the world whose transportation system immediately breaks down when it rains.

Videos taken by intrepid commuters show that the MTA — which ain’t exactly running smoothly under the best of circumstances these days — turned into a veritable waterworld on Monday morning, as an intense rainstorm hit the city and overmatched the subway system’s moribund infrastructure, causing widespread delays. Making matters worse were the usual round of signal problems, which stranded riders in damp stations. (Hey, at least they have countdown clocks now!)

If you commuted in New York this morning, relive your nightmare below. If you didn’t, try not to gloat about it.

Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3 — a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018