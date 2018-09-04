Trump Calls Michael Cohen Raid ‘Disgraceful’

Hours after FBI agents raided the home and office of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, an angry President Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
It’s a disgraceful situation,” Trump said, according to a press pool report. “I have this witch hunt constantly going on… It’s an attack on our country, what we all stand for.”
Trump referred to the FBI raid as a break-in. He said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is the “most conflicted group of people I have ever seen,” and sounded ready to dispatch Mueller:
And he once again attacked his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and for other offenses.
Buckle up.