Trump Calls Michael Cohen Raid ‘Disgraceful’

Hours after FBI agents raided the home and office of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, an angry President Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

It’s a disgraceful situation,” Trump said, according to a press pool report. “I have this witch hunt constantly going on… It’s an attack on our country, what we all stand for.”

Trump on raid of Michael Cohen: "It's an attack on our country in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for." pic.twitter.com/6aKs0A5Y3k — Axios (@axios) April 9, 2018

Trump referred to the FBI raid as a break-in. He said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is the “most conflicted group of people I have ever seen,” and sounded ready to dispatch Mueller:

Trump on Mueller: "We'll see what happens. Many people have said you should fire him." — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 9, 2018

And he once again attacked his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and for other offenses.

Trump says Sessions should have told him he was going to recuse himself because then Trump could have fired and replaced him. pic.twitter.com/xPFSjUPO3Z — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 9, 2018

Buckle up.