Trump Attacks Comey, Declares He’s Reclaiming ‘Mission Accomplished’

Because he canceled his trip to South America in favor of approving airstrikes against Syria, President Trump had plenty of time on his hands this weekend to seethe. And seethe he did on Sunday morning, going after ex-FBI Director James Comey, who is currently in the midst of a media blitz to promote his new, Trump-bashing book.

Among other nuggets of madness, the president called for the former FBI director to be jailed, coined a new nickname for Bill Clinton (not a terrible one — at least it wasn’t “Little Bill”), and again lamented the death of attorney-client privilege. A sample:

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past. I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The Washington Post has a thorough rundown of the many mistruths and unproven assertions Trump packed in to just seven fewer-than-280-character bursts.

Trump also clarified that when he invoked the extremely loaded term “mission accomplished” on Saturday morning to describe the success of limited airstrikes against Syria, it was very much on purpose, and definitely NOT because he simply didn’t know that the phrase has become interchangeable with foreign-policy misadventure.

The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

That’s right, folks, he’s screwing up on PURPOSE! Everything makes sense now.