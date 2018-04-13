Trump: James Comey Is a ‘Liar,’ ‘Leaker,’ and ‘Untruthful Slime Ball’

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

After a day full of leaks from James Comey’s forthcoming book, President Trump fired back at the former FBI director Friday morning with two insult-laden tweets.

Comey, whose A Higher Loyalty comes out next week, is a “LEAKER & LIAR,” Trump wrote in the first tweet. He should also be prosecuted for leaking classified information, Trump added.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

In the completion of his thought, which he posted 16 minutes later, Trump called Comey an “untruthful slime ball.” He concluded the missive by declaring: “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

When it comes to Comey’s trustworthiness, the American public appears to disagree with Trump. According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, Americans find Comey more believable than Trump by a 16-point margin. In the poll, 48 percent said Comey is more believable than Trump, while 32 percent said the president could be trusted.

JUST IN: American public finds former FBI Dir. James Comey more believable than Pres. Trump, 48-32%, @ABC News/WaPo poll finds. https://t.co/bzvr6ryhIi pic.twitter.com/r8QOwz6lhX — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2018

More than a year after he fired Comey, Trump is still getting poor reviews for the decision, with the poll showing that 47 percent of Americans disapprove while 33 percent approve.