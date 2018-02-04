Trump Repeats Nonsensical DACA Claims in Series of Tweets

Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

For the second day in a row, President Trump sent a series of tweets fulminating against America’s supposedly weak immigration policies and attacking Democrats for sabotaging a program his own administration is trying to end.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Mexico is making a fortune on NAFTA...They have very strong border laws - ours are pathetic. With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

The president once again cited a group of Central American immigrants who are walking across Mexico in a long-shot attempt to obtain political asylum once they reach the United States border, somehow connecting their plight with NAFTA.

Trump’s Sunday tweets on the subject were inspired by a Fox & Friends segment, and given what we know about the president’s viewing and tweeting habits, it’s likely that Monday’s tweets were, too.

Trump also again attacked Democrats for killing DACA, which is the presidential equivalent of punching someone in the face, then inquiring why they keep hitting themselves.

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

President Trump’s administration announced that it would be ending DACA last September, though courts have blocked the rollback from going into effect. Democrats offered Trump $25 billion in border-wall funding for a permanent legislative fix to the program, and the president turned them down.

To repeat: President Trump’s administration announced that it would be ending DACA last year.

After he was done with his immigration rant, Trump endorsed a propagandistic news outlet and repeated a false criticism of Amazon.