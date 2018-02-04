Trump Repeats Nonsensical DACA Claims in Series of Tweets

For the second day in a row, President Trump sent a series of tweets fulminating against America’s supposedly weak immigration policies and attacking Democrats for sabotaging a program his own administration is trying to end.
The president once again cited a group of Central American immigrants who are walking across Mexico in a long-shot attempt to obtain political asylum once they reach the United States border, somehow connecting their plight with NAFTA.
Trump’s Sunday tweets on the subject were inspired by a Fox & Friends segment, and given what we know about the president’s viewing and tweeting habits, it’s likely that Monday’s tweets were, too.
Trump also again attacked Democrats for killing DACA, which is the presidential equivalent of punching someone in the face, then inquiring why they keep hitting themselves.
President Trump’s administration announced that it would be ending DACA last September, though courts have blocked the rollback from going into effect. Democrats offered Trump $25 billion in border-wall funding for a permanent legislative fix to the program, and the president turned them down.
To repeat: President Trump’s administration announced that it would be ending DACA last year.
After he was done with his immigration rant, Trump endorsed a propagandistic news outlet and repeated a false criticism of Amazon.