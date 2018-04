Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump’s culinary tastes famously run to the bland. But even he probably wants to add a tincture of flavor to his well-done steak with ketchup once in a while. And when he does so, he can’t be seen salting and peppering like a common plebeian, or Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

A Trump parody account spotted a minor-but-revealing detail during a presidential cabinet meeting on Tuesday:

Are my salt and pepper shakers a different size than everyone elses? How does that happen? (photo from @PhilipinDC) pic.twitter.com/0NRcSCVh5Z — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) April 3, 2018

All hail our president, the salt king!