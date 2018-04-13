US and Allies Launch Airstrikes Against Syria

Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP

President Trump announced on Friday night that he had ordered “precision” airstrikes against the Assad regime in Syria in retaliation for the suspected chemical weapon attack that killed more than 40 people in a rebel-held town a week ago. The UK and France joined in the operation, which U.S. military officials said targeted the regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure, striking a scientific research facility, command center, and chemical storage facility.

In a televised address, Trump said that the purpose of the strikes was to “establish a strong deterrent” against the use of chemical weapons, and claimed that was vital to U.S. national security. “The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power: military, economic and diplomatic,” Trump vowed. He also implied that the strikes would continue beyond Friday, as the U.S. and its allies “are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis seemed to dial that bluster down, however, later detailing the limited nature of the strikes and announcing that no further military action was planned.

It’s not clear how Syria or its allies, Russia and Iran, will respond to the attack. Whatever happens, Trump’s decision runs the risk of dragging the U.S. deeper into the already-complicated Syrian conflict, barely a week after he had suggested the U.S. would pull out of the country completely. On Friday night, Trump said that the U.S. was not seeking an “indefinite” presence in Syria.

Syrian state television reportedly confirmed that there were strikes in Damascus and Homs on Friday night. This purported footage of the strikes was shared on social media:

Video just now from friends in #Damascus of blasts on #Barzeh district visible from their balcony. #SyriaStrikes pic.twitter.com/49BGgTEbB4 — Rasha Elass (@RashaElass) April 14, 2018

Photo from @maramkasem shows airstrike hitting area of #Damascus minutes ago.#Trump’s statement timed almost immediately as first stand-off cruise missiles struck their targets. #Syria pic.twitter.com/MiNBfDfhNw — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 14, 2018

Video: Syrian air defences launching from Damascus to repel US strike pic.twitter.com/DshQS7AtJA — Syrian Guy 🇸🇾 (@SyrianGuy8) April 14, 2018

It is the second time in less than a year that Trump has ordered strikes on the Assad regime in response to a suspected chemical weapon attack. Neither that strike, nor Friday’s, was done with Congressional approval.

