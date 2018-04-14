Working Families Party Endorses Nixon, Despite Pressure From Cuomo

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

As expected, New York’s Working Families Party officially endorsed gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon on Saturday. Nixon, who received more than 90 percent of the vote at the WFP’s state committee meeting, is now guaranteed a spot on the ballot in November, though the former Sex in the City actress didn’t commit to remaining on the party’s ballot line if she loses the Democratic primary against current governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon won’t commit to staying on WFP line if she loses in the Democratic primary to Cuomo. Says she’ll “confer” with party leaders. #nygov pic.twitter.com/4JvOWyXrnf — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) April 14, 2018

Cuomo, who announced on Friday that he would not seek the WFP’s endorsement, has reportedly gone to war against the party, and pressured his powerful union allies to convince them not to endorse Nixon. That didn’t work, however, and large local chapters of the SEIU and Communications Workers of America both left the WFP on Friday as a result, though they were not the first unions to split from the party since it almost endorsed Cuomo’s last left-liberal challenger, Zephyr Teachout, in 2014. The New York Times reports that Cuomo has also been telling unions to cut off funding for community groups that veer for Nixon, and if they don’t they can “lose my number.” Nixon made a point to criticize such tactics on Saturday, and she had already been characterizing Cuomo as a Trump-like bully.

“People should be able to endorse who they want to endorse and not have their livelihoods threatened because of it.” -@CynthiaNixon at @NYWFP endorsement pic.twitter.com/EDPdAPgcfG — Nomiki Konst 🐴🦄🐴 (@NomikiKonst) April 14, 2018

Even if Nixon’s long-shot campaign to defeat Cuomo in the Democratic primary were to succeed, the governor’s name would almost certainly still be on the ballot in November. New York’s Independence Party, which also has its own ballot line and endorsed Cuomo in 2010 and 2014, has already said they will back the governor again this year.