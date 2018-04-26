After Drunken Car Wreck Allegation, White House Says VA Pick Might Withdraw

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

When reports emerged this week that more than 20 military veterans made misconduct allegations against White House physician Ronny Jackson, President Trump initially decided to stick by his pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though Trump suggested during a press conference on Tuesday that Jackson shouldn’t bother submitting himself to media scrutiny, saying, “If I were him, I wouldn’t do it,” he changed his tune after Jackson denied the claims in a private meeting.

“The president gave us the full green light to push back hard,” a White House official said on Tuesday.

They did just that, releasing documents in which President Obama praised Jackson, and noting that he’d passed at least four background check investigations since he started at the White House in 2006.

But on Wednesday Jackson was hit with even more serious allegations. Senate Democrats on the Veterans Affairs Committee, which postponed a confirmation hearing for Jackson that was set to start this week, released a two-page summary of the claims they’d received from 23 of the nominee’s colleagues and former colleagues, most of whom are still in the military, broken down into three categories.

The first was Jackson’s alleged pattern of handing out prescription drugs without knowing a patient’s history, which earned him the nickname “Candyman.” Aside from freely dispensing Ambien on Air Force One (which may not be seen as a big deal in D.C.), they said he wrote prescriptions for himself, had staff write prescriptions for each other to cover for giving drugs to unauthorized patients, and in one instance sent the White House Medical Unit into a panic over missing Percocet. They said it turned out he’d given a large supply of the opioid to a White House Military Office staffer.

The second involved allegations that Jackson created a hostile work environment, charming his superiors while abusing those below him. The document included this epic roundup of coworkers’ complaints about Jackson:

“Jackson was described as ‘the most unethical person I have ever worked with,’ ‘flat-out unethical,’ ‘explosive,’ ‘100 percent bad temper,’ ‘toxic,’ ‘abusive,’ ‘volatile,’ ‘incapable of not losing his temper,’ ‘the worst officer I have ever served with,’ ‘despicable,’ ‘dishonest,’ as having ‘screaming tantrums’ and “screaming fits,’ as someone who would ‘lose his mind over small things,’ ‘vindictive,’ ‘belittling,’ ‘the worse [sic] leader I’ve ever worked for.’”

Finally, the report said Jackson had been accused of “multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty,” closing with an explosive claim: “At a Secret Service going away party, Jackson got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle.”

In brief remarks to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Jackson said he “did not wreck a car,” and, “That should be pretty easy to prove.” He added that he’s “still moving ahead as planned” with the nomination.

A short time later, White House spokesman Raj Shah appeared on CNN and said aides were “of course” preparing for the possibility that Jackson might withdraw his nomination. Shah echoed Trump, suggesting the issue is Jackson not wanting to deal with media scrutiny, not serious claims against a nominee who wasn’t properly vetted by the White House.

“This is, as the president said, Dr. Jackson’s decision,” Shah said. “We stand behind him 100 percent depending on what he decides to do. We think he’ll make a great secretary of Veterans Affairs, but this is a nasty process right now.”

CNN reported that Trump is now “beginning to wonder aloud” whether Jackson should withdraw “before things get worse.” The situation is already bad enough that Republican Senator Jeff Flake said Jackson’s nomination is “very unlikely” to go forward, noting that there were serious concerns about his lack of management experience before the misconduct claims emerged last weekend.

“All of us had questions before any of these recent allegations just on experience and qualifications,” Flake said. When a reporter asked how Jackson could be confirmed, he answered: “You tell me.”

It’s unclear what Jackson plans to do next. He spent Wednesday night at the White House huddled with three top press aides, and the Washington Post reported that in private he’s “alternated between contemplating an end to his bid and striking a pugnacious tone.” But he seemed chipper when he left the White House, telling reporters he looks “forward to talking to you guys over the next couple of days.”