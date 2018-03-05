Feds Listened In on Michael Cohen’s Phone Calls for Weeks Before Raid

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After federal authorities raided Michael Cohen’s offices, hotel room, and home in early April, many speculated that his phone lines must also have been tapped. After all, if investigators had enough evidence to secure warrants for searching the properties of the president’s attorney, there was a good chance they had the goods to listen in on his calls. And that presumption looked even more sound after federal prosecutors revealed in court filings that they had covertly searched Cohen’s email accounts.

Still, the bar for wiretapping a suspect is high — the government must convince a federal judge that there is good reason to believe its target is participating in an ongoing crime (as opposed to merely having committed one at some point in the past). And as of Thursday morning, there was no public confirmation that federal investigators had cleared that threshold.

But now, NBC News is reporting that they did: According to “two people with knowledge of the legal proceedings,” investigators had been intercepting Cohen’s phone calls for weeks before they turned up at his door. Exactly how long the tap had been in place isn’t clear — but NBC reports that investigators have captured at least one call between a line associated with Cohen and the White House.

In the days after the April raid, Trump’s legal advisers instructed him not to reach out to Cohen, precisely because the Feds might be listening. But the president ignored that directive and gave his former “fixer” at least one post-raid ring.

Michael Cohen is officially being investigated for campaign-finance violations connected to a $130,000 hush payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. But a thorough examination of Cohen’s digital and paper records could produce evidence of other, more serious offenses. The longtime Trump attorney helped broker deals for the mogul’s business for a decade — during which time the Trump Organization struck up partnerships with multiple suspected money launderers. Last month, The New Yorker’s financial reporter Adam Davidson wrote that he was “unaware of anybody who has taken a serious look at Trump’s business who doesn’t believe that there is a high likelihood of rampant criminality.”

On Wednesday night, the New York Times’ Michael Schmidt reported that the president’s lawyers were “nervous” because neither President Trump nor Cohen would tell them precisely what kinds of sensitive information they think is in the papers collected from the lawyer’s office and residences.