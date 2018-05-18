Gunman Ranting About Trump Shot by Police at Trump Resort

Photo: Frieda Frisaro/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A man yelling “anti-Trump rhetoric” at one of President Trump’s South Florida resorts was shot by police after walking into the lobby of the hotel and opening fire early Friday morning.

Police said the man, identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, lured them into the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club at around 1:30 a.m. in hopes of a gunfight. He got one. Oddi, who had draped an American flag over a counter, was shot several times in the lower body and taken to a local hospital. One police officer was also injured, but not from gunfire.

Man arrested after exchanging fire with cops at Trump resort in Doral, Florida; man was "neutralized and taken into custody without further incident," police say https://t.co/Q4ORGU3KKV pic.twitter.com/99gozYr8ti — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump,” Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade police, said in a press conference. He added that the man’s motive was unknown: “Not saying terrorism; not discounting anything at this point.”

Perez went on: “What officers did today was nothing short of heroic. They did not hesitate one second to engage an individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel.”

President Trump’s son Eric tweeted his appreciation of local police Friday morning.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

By sunrise, the hotel was full of federal agents, including the FBI, Secret Service, and Department of Homeland Security.