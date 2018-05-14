Mike Pence Shoulder-Fetish Update

Photo: Jim Davis/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mike Pence is into shoulders. He talks about shoulders constantly, saying things like, “To be around Donald Trump is to be around a man with broad shoulders,” and “He’s a man with broad shoulders, he’s got a clear vision, he’s strong,” and Ronald Reagan’s “broad-shouldered leadership inspired my life.” It seems Pence has found another pair of broad shoulders to inspire him. The New York Times, in a report on Pence’s influence on the party’s campaign strategy, shows him putting his beliefs into practice: “Mr. Pence stood behind [Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad] Parscale, rubbing his shoulders, as Mr. Trump spoke.”

Pence doesn’t just preach about his deep, abiding love of shoulders. He truly lives the creed.