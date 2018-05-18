At Least 10 Dead in Texas School Shooting; Explosives Found

Photo: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

At least ten people are dead following a shooting at Santa Fe High School outside of Houston, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Friday afternoon. He said ten others are injured, including a police officer. The Houston Chronicle is reporting that the officer was “clipped” and is not seriously injured. “It is impossible to describe the magnitude of the evil of someone who would attack innocent children at their school,” Abbott said.

The shooter, identified as 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is in custody. The Chronicle reported that his now-defunct Facebook page included photos “of a T-shirt that said ‘born to kill’ and clothes adorned with German nationalist iconography.” Abbott said there are two other “persons of interest,” including one who was detained at the scene of the shooting after police observed “suspicious reactions.”

Abbott identified the weapons used in the attack as a shotgun and a .38 revolver, both of which were owned by the shooter’s father. Explosive devices were also found on and off the school campus, according to the Sante Fe Independent School District.

The shooting began at around 7:45 a.m., witnesses say. That’s when the gunman entered an art class and began shooting.

Student Damon Rabon told CBS News that he was in a classroom one door away from the shooting. He said he saw the shooter in the school hallway. “He had a black trench coat on, a sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip and I think something sharp on this chest,” he said. He added that his teacher pulled the fire alarm “to let everyone know to get out of the school.”

Student Damon Rabon describes shooting scene: "The teacher actually ran and pulled the fire alarm because we had no service to call 911 to let anyone know there was a shooter because our wing is completely almost separate from the rest of the school." https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/J3CMPTQ5uH — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Another student told reporters “I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here.”

Heartbreaking moment as Santa Fe High School student is asked if she thought a shooting 'would not happen' at her school:



"It's been happening everywhere. I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too." https://t.co/kymFDSH6D5 pic.twitter.com/0akC5liZn4 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

As news of the shooting began to spread, students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the site of a deadly shooting in February, began tweeting.

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School.



Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations.



Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors.



Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Welcome to America, where it's a regular occurrence for students to run for their lives due to an active shooter!! #LandOfTheFree https://t.co/zkO5jKECxs — john barnitt (@John_Barnitt) May 18, 2018

President Trump spoke about the shooting Friday morning at the White House. “This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years, too many decades now,” he said. “We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack.”