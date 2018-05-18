‘Multiple Fatalities’ Reported After Texas School Shooting

At least eight people are dead following a shooting at Santa Fe High School outside of Houston, Texas, law enforcement officials have told multiple local news sources.
One person, reportedly a male who federal officials believe to be a student, is in custody, and another person has been detained, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. At least three people — two adults and one student — are being treated for injuries at a local hospital. One police officer was wounded. The Houston Chronicle is reporting that the officer was “clipped” and is not seriously injured.
“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available,” the school district posted on Facebook.
One student told KTRK, a Houston TV station, that the gunman entered her art class around 7:30 a.m. and began shooting. She said she could not identify the shooter because she was in a hurry to escape the classroom.
Student Damon Rabon told CBS News that he was in a classroom one door away from the shooting. He said he saw the shooter in the school hallway. “He had a black trench coat on, a sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip and I think something sharp on this chest,” he said. He added that his teacher pulled the fire alarm “to let everyone know to get out of the school.”
As news of the shooting began to spread, students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the site of a deadly shooting in February, began tweeting.