North Korea Threatens to Cancel Trump Summit If U.S. Demands They Give Up Nukes

President Trump’s path to a Nobel Peace Prize may prove more complicated than predicted (by people apparently unaware of North Korea’s history). Hours after North Korea abruptly canceled talks with South Korea that were scheduled for Wednesday, citing the threat posed by a U.S.-South Korea air force drill, Pyongyang said it may call off Kim Jong-un’s summit with Trump as well.

“If the U.S. is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DPRK-U.S. summit,” said Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan in a statement published by the North’s state-run media.

And here it is: the English-language translation of N. Korea's latest statement, taking aim pretty clearly at John Bolton. pic.twitter.com/Utl8vYStVB — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) May 16, 2018

The White House has yet to respond.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.