Photos: Remembering Trump’s Russia Probe Martyrs

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

We thought that President Trump had exhausted every angle to attack Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling. He has accepted Vladimir Putin’s innocent plea; pretended that the probe is staffed only by Democrats in an effort to prove its partisan bias; accused Hillary Clinton of being the real colluder; and, most recently, tried to make “Spygate” happen.

But one tactic he hadn’t attempted until Sunday: painting the many people in his administration who have cultivated shady ties with Russia as a bunch of guileless greenhorns whose dreams of making America great again were stomped out by a ruthless special counsel:

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

At first blush, this line of thinking seems farcical. But maybe Trump has a point here. Because when you actually take a look — a long, hard look — at some of the men caught up in the Russia probe, their good-heartedness really comes through and you begin to understand the real damage Mueller has wrought on a group of innocent dreamers. Their only crime, other than actual crimes, was to believe they could make a difference:

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: CARL JUSTE/TNS via Getty Images

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images