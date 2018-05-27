Photos: Remembering Trump’s Russia Probe Martyrs

We thought that President Trump had exhausted every angle to attack Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling. He has accepted Vladimir Putin’s innocent plea; pretended that the probe is staffed only by Democrats in an effort to prove its partisan bias; accused Hillary Clinton of being the real colluder; and, most recently, tried to make “Spygate” happen.
But one tactic he hadn’t attempted until Sunday: painting the many people in his administration who have cultivated shady ties with Russia as a bunch of guileless greenhorns whose dreams of making America great again were stomped out by a ruthless Special Counsel:
At first blush, this line of thinking seems farcical. But maybe Trump has a point here. Because when you actually take a look — a long, hard look — at some of the men caught up in the Russia probe, their goodheartedness really comes through and you begin to understand the real damage Mueller has wrought on a group of innocent dreamers. Their only crime, other than actual crimes, was to believe they could make a difference: