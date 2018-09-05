Pompeo Expected to Return From North Korea With U.S. Captives

Photo: The White House/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea early Wednesday for his second visit to Pyongyang, which is meant to finalize the time and date of Kim Jong-un’s meeting with President Trump. But South Korea raised hopes that he will also return with the three U.S. citizens held in the communist state.

“We expect him to bring the date, time, and the captives,” an official from Seoul’s presidential office told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Politico reported that Pompeo is in the final stages of negotiating the American prisoners’ release, but the secretary said also that much about his visit remained uncertain. He told reporters traveling with him that he wasn’t sure whom he would be meeting with, and had not received any commitment about the release, though he hoped Pyongyang would “do the right thing.”

“We’ve been asking for the release of these detainees for 17 months,” he said. “We’ll talk about it again. It’d be a great gesture if they’d agree to do so.”

When asked on Tuesday if Pompeo would be allowed to retrieve the Americans – Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim, and Kim Dong-chul – as a gesture of goodwill, President Trump replied: “We will all soon be finding out. We will soon be finding out.”

Despite the excitement over the potential prisoner release and diplomatic endeavors that don’t involve tweeting nuclear threats, Pompeo accidentally raised new concerns about U.S. preparedness for the summit. During his flight to Japan he told reporters that the United States was beginning “to put some outlines around the substance of the agenda for the summit between the president and Chairman Un.”

This prompted plenty of criticism over Pompeo’s confusion about Kim’s first name versus his family name (which is Kim). It’s possible this was just a slip of the tongue during a long flight, but it did not calm fears that the Trump administration is underprepared for complex negotiations on the most sensitive of topics.