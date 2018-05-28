President Trump Makes Memorial Day All About Himself, Again

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

After a day spent fuming about the Russia investigation in increasingly baroque fashion, President Trump woke up on Memorial Day, had a change of heart, and decided to pay homage to America’s fallen troops himself.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Beyond the usual egotism, Trump’s tweet assumes that soldiers willing to die for their country are concerned not with cherished ideals like self-governance and democracy, but far more pedestrian concerns.

WW2 SOLDIER [rising from the grave and setting foot in America for the first time in 80 years]: How’s the Nasdaq doing pic.twitter.com/osQw58ttyk — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 28, 2018

But as vulgar as it was, Monday’s missive may actually be an improvement from pre-presidential run Trump.

I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2015

Let’s face it, the man has really matured in office.