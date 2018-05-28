President Trump Makes Memorial Day All About Himself, Again

After a day spent fuming about the Russia investigation in increasingly baroque fashion, President Trump woke up on Memorial Day, had a change of heart, and decided to pay homage to
America’s fallen troops himself.
Beyond the usual egotism, Trump’s tweet assumes that soldiers willing to die for their country are concerned not with cherished ideals like self-governance and democracy, but far more pedestrian concerns.
But as vulgar as it was, Monday’s missive may actually be an improvement from pre-presidential run Trump.
Let’s face it, the man has really matured in office.