Report: Trump Aides Used Weinstein Tactics to Target Iran Deal

Unknown persons associated with the Trump administration reportedly hired a private Israeli intelligence agency to run “dirty ops” against two Obama administration officials in an attempt to discredit the Iran nuclear deal, according to a wild new report in The Observer. The agency also seems to have been the same firm that disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein hired to go after women who accused him of sexual assault.

On Saturday, The Observer reported that just after President Trump’s trip to Israel last May, Trump “aides” hired the agency to dig up dirt on Ben Rhodes and Colin Kahl, two top advisors to President Obama who helped craft the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Kahl subsequently noted on Twitter that after reading the story, his wife recalled receiving a suspicious email around the same time from a stranger looking to meet with her to discuss contributing money to their daughter’s school. Said Kahl about his wife’s encounter, “This was not a generic ‘Nigerian prince’ scam. This person had all sorts of specific information on my wife’s volunteer duties at an obscure DC elementary school.” Reporter Laura Rozen later confirmed on Twitter that the emailer claimed they worked for Reuben Capital Partners, the same fake firm name that the Weinstein-hired intel agency, Black Cube, used in its attempts to target actress Rose McGowan and others:

Fake firm that approached @ColinKahl wife (left). same fake firm per @RonanFarrow that went after weinstein accusers https://t.co/timfwGadmK pic.twitter.com/jmR4DQ9x5X — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 6, 2018

Black Cube is a private intel company staffed by former agents of the Israeli spy agency Mossad. According to Ronan Farrow’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting about Weinstein for the New Yorker, Black Cube investigators, using false identities, met with McGowan and a journalist in attempts to extract information which could be used to stop the publication of allegations of abuse against Weinstein.

Black Cube has also been linked to Cambridge Analytica, the now-shuttered, super-shady data firm founded by the Trump megadonors Robert Mercer and Rebekah Mercer, which worked for the Trump Campaign in 2016.

Now it seems likely that Black Cube was also hired by people in Trump’s orbit to come up with ways to discredit the Iran deal. Trump seems certain to walk out the peace agreement later this week, after his previous attempts to do so were stymied by more rational advisers who have since departed his administration. He, or his anti Iran-deal allies, may have been looking for more ammunition to justify doing so, per The Observer’s report:

A source with details of the “dirty tricks campaign” said: “The idea was that people acting for Trump would discredit those who were pivotal in selling the deal, making it easier to pull out of it.”

According to incendiary documents seen by the Observer, investigators contracted by the private intelligence agency were told to dig into the personal lives and political careers of Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, and Kahl, a national security adviser to the former vice-president Joe Biden. Among other things they were looking at personal relationships, any involvement with Iran-friendly lobbyists, and if they had benefited personally or politically from the peace deal.

Investigators were also apparently told to contact prominent Iranian Americans as well as pro-deal journalists – from the New York Times, MSNBC television, the Atlantic, Vox website and Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper among others – who had frequent contact with Rhodes and Kahl in an attempt to establish whether they had violated any protocols by sharing sensitive intelligence.

The campaign reportedly began days after Trump visited Tel Aviv and discussed the deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last May. The Observer acknowledges, however, that “although sources have confirmed that contact and an initial plan of attack [on the Obama administration officials] was provided to private investigators by representatives of Trump, it is not clear how much work was actually undertaken, for how long or what became of any material unearthed.”

There is also a lot of frustrating vagueness in the report over who worked to set up the campaign. Calling them “aides to Donald Trump,” “people in the Trump camp,” or “representatives of Trump” is a pretty broad way to refer to members or associates of a current U.S. presidential administration who may have paid a private intelligence agency in a foreign country to go after members of a previous administration. That doesn’t mean that the claim is not plausible, however, considering the ever growing number of people in Trump’s orbit who have been indicted or found to have behaved unethically. As Colin Kahl concluded in his Twitter thread, before the Black Cube link was revealed:

Perhaps it was just a coincidence that this obvious scam targeting my family had all the hallmarks of an intel op and coincided with Team Trump’s reported efforts to “dig up dirt” on me. But the fact that I even have to think about the possibility that my family was targeted by people working for the President is yet another sign of the fundamental degradation of our country that Trump has produced.

Added Rhodes in a comment to The Observer, “digging up dirt on someone for carrying out their professional responsibilities in their positions as White House officials is a chillingly authoritarian thing to do.” It’s not clear if the operation targeted other Obama administration officials who worked on the Iran deal as well.