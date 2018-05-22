Report: Trump’s Tweets Include Intentional Grammatical Errors

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Boston Globe reports that, according to multiple sources, the White House staffers who help control President Trump’s Twitter feed are quite devoted to accurately imitating their addled boss.

West Wing employees who draft proposed tweets intentionally employ suspect grammar and staccato syntax in order to mimic the president’s style, according to two people familiar with the process.

This may not come as a big surprise to close Trump-tweet watchers — like those of us forced stay attuned to his ravings for professional purposes — who have noticed that Trump’s capitalization style has become more and more scattershot in recent months, increasingly resembling the style of a 19th-century pamphlet.

Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history - by far! Sorry to the Fake News Media and “Haters,” but that’s the way it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

Can you believe that with all of the made up, unsourced stories I get from the Fake News Media, together with the $10,000,000 Russian Witch Hunt (there is no Collusion), I now have my best Poll Numbers in a year. Much of the Media may be corrupt, but the People truly get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018

Some tweets seem to be trying a little too hard to capture that authentically unhinged Trump essence. But they’re sufficiently close to the boss’s style that bona fide experts have trouble telling the difference. The Atlantic’s Andrew McGill, who runs a bot that analyzes whether Trump actually wrote a given tweet, told the Globe that the non-presidential tweeters have “gotten increasingly sophisticated about mimicking him online.”

The piece includes other new details about Trump’s Twitter process, such as it is. Aides often present Trump with three or four prewritten missives on a given topic; Trump then selects his favorite, sometimes editing the wording. (“Too soft on the animals!” one can hear him cry.)

Also, the Trump team employs a strategy sometimes seen among other conservative trolls on Twitter: intentionally screwing up to own the libs.

Some staff members even relish the scoldings Trump gets from elites shocked by the Trumpian language they strive to imitate, believing that debates over presidential typos fortify the belief within his base that he has the common touch.

It makes perfect sense that an administration centered entirely around grievance politics would be so meticulous about provoking its enemies. It’s very likely that the Trump administration expends more energy coming up with a perfectly placed misspelling than on devising a coherent strategy on North Korea.