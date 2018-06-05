Rudy Giuliani Says Trump May Take the 5th

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Getty Images

After a rocky introduction as President Trump’s newest lawyer — highlighted by the major unforced error he committed on Sean Hannity’s show Wednesday night — Rudy Giuliani appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos and gave another eye-opening (though less damaging) interview. Some of the highlights:

Trump might invoke the 5th Amendment:

The president has repeatedly expressed his desire to sit down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and clear his name once and for all. Almost everyone else thinks this is a bad idea, for obvious reasons. If the president listens to his lawyers, he may exercise his constitutional right and clam up.

Pres. Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says he can't be confident the president won't invoke the Fifth Amendment if he speaks with the special counsel: "I've got a client who wants to testify... I hope we get a chance to tell him the risk that he's taking." https://t.co/bKAHeA5LAy pic.twitter.com/ZKCako038J — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 6, 2018

Trump may not comply with a Mueller subpoena:

Hey, remember Bill Clinton? He “negotiated a deal,” Giuliani said, “in which he didn’t admit the effectiveness of the subpoena.” When Stephanopoulos pointed out that Clinton did testify before a grand jury, and asked if Trump would be willing to take that step, Giuliani dodged the question by raising the Hillary Clinton investigation.

Pres. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos “we don’t have to” comply with a potential subpoena from the special counsel, adding “He's the President of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have.” https://t.co/R6JsMQN9yM pic.twitter.com/RX6MLYeQ2e — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 6, 2018

Other presidents have lied!

Hey, remember Bill Clinton? He wasn’t such a truth-teller, was he? Also, Trump never lied.

Rudy Giuliani on @ThisWeekABC: "What is said to the press, that's political."



George Stephanopoulos: "It's okay to lie to the press?"



Giuliani: "Uh...gee, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/VjrmQO7aUK — Axios (@axios) May 6, 2018

$130,000 isn’t that much money:

Pennies, really. Stormy Daniels may as well have paid Cohen.

Pres. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani calls $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels “a nuisance payment."



“I never thought $130,000 was a real payment… people don't go away for $130,000." https://t.co/lh2gx0bKQO pic.twitter.com/PhJjXUKeNX — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

Michael Cohen may have paid women besides Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal:

Sure, it’s possible, but who can say? Certainly not, you know, the president’s lawyer.

Did Michael Cohen make payments to other women on behalf of the president?



Giuliani: “I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/hdtAWJNhoD — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 6, 2018

Pardoning Michael Cohen is not on the Table:



Let’s check back on this one in a few weeks.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos a pardon for Michael Cohen “is not on the table. That isn’t a decision to be made now. There’s no reason to pardon anybody now… It has not been discussed.” https://t.co/bKAHeA5LAy pic.twitter.com/KFOz6yeJTM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 6, 2018

Giuliani Still Doesn’t Really Know What’s Going On

This makes him the perfect TV representative for the Trump administration.