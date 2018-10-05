Schumer Reminds Trump to #BeBest After ‘Cryin’ Chuck’ Tweet

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Every now and then, we all need reminders to be our best selves. On Thursday afternoon, President Trump received one from Senator Chuck Schumer. Earlier in the day, Trump criticized the Senate Minority Leader for opposing his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. But it wasn’t the substance of the tweet that drew Schumer’s sly response, it was the name-calling.

Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fought hard against the Bad Iran Deal, even going at it with President Obama, & then Voted AGAINST it! Now he says I should not have terminated the deal - but he doesn’t really believe that! Same with Comey. Thought he was terrible until I fired him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

Schumer replied with a helpful reminder of the anti-bullying initiative launched earlier this week by First Lady Melania Trump.

Unveiled on Monday, the First Lady’s oddly named “Be Best” initiative focuses on three primary goals: supporting those affected by the opioid crisis, promoting healthy living, and encouraging children to “choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion” on social media.